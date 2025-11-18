Guelph teen charged with spitting on 5 police officers, security guard

Send this page to someone via email

A teen has been arrested for assault after police say he spat on five different Guelph police officers last month.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance at a Waterloo Avenue address on Oct. 26 just before 5 p.m.

Police say a teen approached an officer inside the home and pushed him in the chest.

The teen was apprehended and then taken to hospital for treatment, where he allegedly spat at officers, hitting two in the face and two others on their clothing.

The 16-year-old boy was then moved to a private room, where he allegedly spat in the faces of a third police officer and a security guard. He was then left in the care of hospital personnel for treatment.

Guelph police said the teen was located at a residence in the city’s south end on Sunday and arrested.

He’s been charged with five counts of assaulting police and one count of assault and is set to appear in court on Dec. 31.