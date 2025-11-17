RJ Barrett’s late layup hands Raptors win

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 27 points as the Toronto Raptors held on for a 110-108 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Immanuel Quickley had his first double-double of the season as Toronto (9-5) won its fourth in a row. Quickley had 15 points and a season-high 10 rebounds.

Kon Knueppel scored 24 points as Charlotte (4-10) dropped its third straight. LaMelo Ball added 20 points with eight assists.

Miles Bridges drained a 26-foot three-pointer for a 108-106 Hornets lead with 1:41 left to play.

Scottie Barnes answered back for the Raptors with a thunderous two-handed dunk to tie it at 108-108.

After Quickley blocked Ball’s floater, he and Ingram worked a give-and-go, opening a lane for RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., who made a game-winning layup with 18.4 seconds to go.

Barnes preserved the win with a block on Collin Sexton’s six-foot jumper with 0.2 seconds left to play.

TAKEAWAYS

Hornets: Charlotte overcame a turnover-filled second quarter when the Hornets had nearly as many turnovers (7) as made field goals (8). Charlotte allowed seven points on 16 turnovers, while Toronto allowed 17 points on its 17 turnovers.

Raptors: At times Toronto looked very disorganized, but six players still managed to reach double digits in scoring, with Barnes (16), Barrett (16), Jakob Poeltl (13) and reserve forward Gradey Dick (10) all contributing.

KEY MOMENT

Ingram brought the sold-out Scotiabank Arena crowd to its feet with a highlight-reel dunk over Hornets rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner with 6:43 left to play in the fourth.

KEY STAT

Toronto’s speed dominated play, with the Raptors scoring 21 fast-break points to Charlotte’s 14.

UP NEXT

Charlotte: The Hornets visit the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Toronto: The Raptors travel to Philadelphia to face the 76ers on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2025.