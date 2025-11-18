Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Edmonton could explore private partnerships for public buildings

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted November 18, 2025 3:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton could explore private partnerships for public buildings'
Edmonton could explore private partnerships for public buildings
Edmonton city council will consider how private industry could be used to help construct important infrastructure that’s currently unfunded. Sarah Ryan explains how it could help build needed fire halls, libraries, arenas and transit stations.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Edmonton city council will take a look at an information report Tuesday that outlines how private industry could be used to help construct important infrastructure that’s currently unfunded.

The report acknowledged the city doesn’t have the money it needs in the budget to build things like fire halls, libraries, arenas and transit stations.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

City staff looked at 10 potential projects that could benefit from a private-public partnership and four were prioritized.

They include a new fire station in Cumberland, a replacement for the Woodcroft library, the Windermere north transit station and, more generally, arenas.

BILD Edmonton is one group having conversations with the city and developers on projects like new temporary fire halls in the developing western neighbourhoods of Wedgewood and Big Lakes.

Trending Now

They say while this idea is still in its infancy, BILD believes developers would be interested in partnering with the city on these types of projects.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch the video above for more.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices