Edmonton could explore private partnerships for public buildings

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Edmonton city council will take a look at an information report Tuesday that outlines how private industry could be used to help construct important infrastructure that’s currently unfunded.

The report acknowledged the city doesn’t have the money it needs in the budget to build things like fire halls, libraries, arenas and transit stations.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

City staff looked at 10 potential projects that could benefit from a private-public partnership and four were prioritized.

They include a new fire station in Cumberland, a replacement for the Woodcroft library, the Windermere north transit station and, more generally, arenas.

BILD Edmonton is one group having conversations with the city and developers on projects like new temporary fire halls in the developing western neighbourhoods of Wedgewood and Big Lakes.

They say while this idea is still in its infancy, BILD believes developers would be interested in partnering with the city on these types of projects.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch the video above for more.