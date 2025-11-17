Police treating ‘deplorable’ Yorkville fire as targeted homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into a Toronto house fire that left an 84-year-old woman dead, saying they believe either the woman or her home was targeted.

Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, police and firefighters responded to calls for an incident at a home in the area of Avenue Road and Boswell Avenue, just north of Bloor Street.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames visible from outside the home, with the fire on every floor of the building. Police later said the house was completely “engulfed.”

Capt. Dan Vieira said one victim was found on the second floor of the home during a search. Life-saving measures were performed and the victim was rushed to the hospital under the care of paramedics.

The woman was later identified as Giovanna Balestrieri, 84, of Toronto. She died of her injuries in hospital.

“This tragedy weighs heavily on us all,” Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop wrote on social media.

Balestrieri is the 15th person to die in a Toronto fire this year and, as of Monday, she is considered to be the 36th homicide victim of 2025.

Toronto police said they believed a suspect had gone into the home on Saturday night and set fire to it. They said it was being treated as an arson investigation, led by homicide detectives.

Det. Sgt. Trevor Grieve said his team had obtained video footage showing a suspect approaching the house and going down the side of the building.

“There is then an explosion and a fire which occurs and that suspect then flees the scene shortly thereafter,” he said.

“This was a tragic and senseless act — in fact, ‘cowardly’ and ‘deplorable’ come to mind. This female was home alone and, from my own personal perspective and my team’s perspective that are currently investigating, we are going to do everything we can to find the individual who is responsible for that.”

He said the fire appeared to be targeted, although police are not yet sure how.

“This is definitely a targeted event,” Grieve added. “Whether or not that’s the individual that is targeted, the property is targeted.

“This is the second day of our investigation. I think those are all questions that we need to answer.”

The police and fire marshal investigations are both still ongoing.