Crime

Calls for justice system reform follow release of man who killed two Indigenous women

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2025 2:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Convicted Winnipeg killer receives statutory release'
Convicted Winnipeg killer receives statutory release
RELATED: A rally stopping traffic downtown Thursday demanding justice after a convicted Winnipeg killer was granted statutory release from prison. Marney Blunt reports.
Shawn Lamb pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2012 deaths of two Indigenous women — Carolyn Sinclair and Lorna Blacksmith — and was sentenced to 20 years the following year.

Lamb received statutory release earlier this month after serving two-thirds of his sentence.

Offenders serving life or indeterminate sentences are not eligible for statutory release.

Melissa Robinson’s cousin, Morgan Harris, was killed by someone else in 2022, and Robinson says she would like to see consecutive life sentences in any case where someone is charged with multiple counts of homicide.

She says the families of victims must be at the centre of the justice system and killers like Lamb should not be able to return home while the families are left to deal with the fallout.

Click to play video: 'Shawn Lamb pleads guilty'
Shawn Lamb pleads guilty
With files from Brittany Hobson in Winnipeg

© 2025 The Canadian Press

