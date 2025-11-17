Menu

Crime

Manitoba’s police watchdog investigates broken arm during Thompson arrest

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 17, 2025 2:17 pm
1 min read
Undated file photo of handcuffs View image in full screen
Undated file photo of handcuffs. Getty Images
Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking for witnesses to an RCMP arrest in the city of Thompson that led to a man’s arm being broken last month.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said Monday it’s hoping people will come forward with information or video footage related to an Oct. 16 arrest at the Thompson Regional Community Centre.

According to the IIU, RCMP from the local Thompson detachment were called to the community centre about a disturbance, and met with an off-duty officer who had been attempting to arrest a man.

The man refused to confirm his identity, the IIU said, and was taken to the ground by police, breaking his arm during the altercation. He was taken to Thompson General Hospital where the injury was confirmed, then transported to hospital in Winnipeg for surgery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

