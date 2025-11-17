Two in N.S. seriously injured after collision with driver going wrong way

Halifax police say two people were seriously injured in a highway collision involving a driver going the wrong way.
Police say that around 6:15 a.m. they received multiple reports of a vehicle travelling northbound on the southbound side of Highway 11.
A few minutes later callers alerted police to a head-on collision near an on-ramp close to Woodland Avenue in Dartmouth.
Occupants from both vehicles suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.
Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation and suspect it could be related to a medical issue.
Police are warning drivers that Highway 11 between Woodland Avenue and Micmac Boulevard is reduced to one lane and is expected to remain that way for a while.
