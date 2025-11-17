Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for her ‘toxic’ conduct amid Trump feud

Send this page to someone via email

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized over the weekend for her use of “toxic” commentary as the rift between her and U.S. President Donald Trump — seemingly triggered by his unwillingness to support her nomination for the Georgia state senate — continued to grow.

In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union on Sunday, the Georgia representative, a once-staunch Trump ally and mouthpiece of the MAGA movement, said she was sorry for “taking part in the toxic politics,” arguing that it was “very bad for our country.”

“It’s been something I’ve thought about a lot, especially since Charlie Kirk was assassinated,” she continued.

Greene said she acknowledged she had participated in and stood in favour of harmful rhetoric.

“I’m only responsible for myself and my own words and actions … and I’ve been working on this a lot lately, to put down the knives in politics,” Greene said. “I really want to just see people be kind to one another.”

United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican of Georgia) is seen during a House Oversight Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency hearing on USAID, in the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, February 26, 2024.

Her remarks came days after the president wrote on Truth Social that he stopped returning Greene’s calls after she became “wacky” following his refusal to endorse her bid for a Georgia senate seat, a decision he said was based on a poll suggesting she would not win.

“I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day. I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support. She has gone Far Left,” he wrote.

Greene claimed that Trump’s comments, in which he also called her a “traitor,” were “the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger.”

In a post on Sunday, Trump referred to his former political affiliate as “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown.”

“Remember, Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved!” he wrote.

President Donald Trump arrives and walks by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to address a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Greene’s U-turn marks an apparent move away from the behaviour she regularly displayed — including making inflammatory remarks often pointed at her colleagues — and the peddling of QAnon and antisemitic conspiracy theories. Infamously, she showed support for Facebook posts in 2018 and 2019 that called for the execution of Democratic politicians, which led to her removal from various committee assignments in 2021.

In the past, Greene also supported baseless theories that insisted the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings were fake, the 9/11 attack was an inside job and the 2018 California wildfires were caused by “Jewish space lasers.”

In 2021, Greene tried to tie California wildfires to a power company, a rail project, a satellite and the Rothschilds — a wealthy Jewish family that has been the target of antisemitic conspiracy theories for more than two centuries.

The same year, she apologized for comparing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s requirement that lawmakers wear a mask in the House chamber to measures taken by Nazis to control Jewish populations in Europe during the Holocaust.

Last year, during a House Oversight Committee meeting, Greene commented on Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s appearance, rousing a response from New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“That is absolutely unacceptable. How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person?” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Greene said to Ocasio-Cortez: “Are your feelings hurt?”

Ocasio-Cortez responded, “Oh, girl. Baby girl. Don’t even play.”

Greene said she was drawing a line on her agitational tactics on Sunday, saying America needs “a new path forward,” and for people “to come together and end all the toxic, dangerous rhetoric and divide.”

“I’m leading the way with my own example, and I hope that President Trump can do the same,” she said.