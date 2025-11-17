Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto City Hall to raise Palestinian flag, joins other cities across Canada

By Cassidy McMackon The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2025 9:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary mayor proposes ban on raising other nations’ flags at city hall'
Calgary mayor proposes ban on raising other nations’ flags at city hall
WATCH: Calgary mayor proposes ban on raising other nations' flags at city hall
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The City of Toronto is expected to join several other cities across Canada in raising the Palestinian flag Monday morning at city hall.

The city is set to raise the Palestinian flag at 10 a.m. in commemoration of the 37th anniversary of the Palestinian Declaration of Independence after a petition from the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians.

The centre says the flying of the flag marks a “symbolic show of solidarity” for Palestinians in Toronto.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Under the city’s flag policy, flags of other countries are allowed to be flown at city hall on their national days or for special anniversaries. The flag can now be flown under the policy after Canada officially recognized the State of Palestine in September.

Toronto isn’t the only city in Canada to raise the Palestinian flag. Flags have also gone up at city hall in Calgary, Brampton, Ont., and Mississauga, Ont.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A pro-Israel group — the Tafsik Organization — has filed a court injunction against the city to prevent the flag raising, saying on social media the event endorses groups responsible for “inciting violence” against the Jewish community.

Both parties are scheduled to return to court today.

The city has raised dozens of flags since the beginning of the year — including the Israeli flag for the State of Israeli Independence Day on May 1.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices