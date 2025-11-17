Toronto City Hall to raise Palestinian flag, joins other cities across Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto is expected to join several other cities across Canada in raising the Palestinian flag Monday morning at city hall.

The city is set to raise the Palestinian flag at 10 a.m. in commemoration of the 37th anniversary of the Palestinian Declaration of Independence after a petition from the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians.

The centre says the flying of the flag marks a “symbolic show of solidarity” for Palestinians in Toronto.

Under the city’s flag policy, flags of other countries are allowed to be flown at city hall on their national days or for special anniversaries. The flag can now be flown under the policy after Canada officially recognized the State of Palestine in September.

Toronto isn’t the only city in Canada to raise the Palestinian flag. Flags have also gone up at city hall in Calgary, Brampton, Ont., and Mississauga, Ont.

A pro-Israel group — the Tafsik Organization — has filed a court injunction against the city to prevent the flag raising, saying on social media the event endorses groups responsible for “inciting violence” against the Jewish community.

Both parties are scheduled to return to court today.

The city has raised dozens of flags since the beginning of the year — including the Israeli flag for the State of Israeli Independence Day on May 1.