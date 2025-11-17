Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: Western road trip went south for Winnipeg Jets

By Kelly Moore CJOB
Posted November 17, 2025 9:20 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky
ANALYSIS: Western road trip went south for Winnipeg Jets - image View image in full screen

The intent behind that famous old saying, “Go west, young man,” did not work out for the Winnipeg Jets. Not by a long shot.

No, the Jets certainly did not prosper on their six-game swing through the Pacific Division.

Coming home with just two wins, they didn’t match what would have been their minimal expectation when the trip opened on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

Story continues below advertisement

Two weeks ago, Winnipeg had the NHL’s top-producing offence, averaging 3.75 goals per game. On Monday they rank 14th in that category after scoring just 15 “real” goals in those six games.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Over that same time frame, the Jets slipped from third to eighth in goals against per game. The power play started 0-for-15 in California before coming back to life at 4-for-8 in the final three games.

The penalty kill — so good to start the season — allowed goals in five of the six games, operating at just under 73 per cent.

Turnovers, missed passes, defensive zone coverage errors, blown third-period leads. Correctible, perhaps, but the rate of recurrence would suggest the solution isn’t quite as achievable as has been suggested by the players and head coach.

Story continues below advertisement

The number one line got torched through the first five games — to the tune of a combined -22 for Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi — before Saturday’s 4-3 shootout win in Calgary that provided a bright spot to go along with the emergence of the Lowry line as the trip went on.

Go west? It tended more to go south for the Jets over the past two weeks.

As Josh Morrissey suggested post-game in Calgary, though, they’ve won two of three. So, we’ll see if that’s the directional course to be taken over these next three games at home.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: California crisis?'
John Shannon on the Jets: California crisis?
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices