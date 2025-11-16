Vilardi nets shootout winner, Jets down Flames

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – Gabriel Vilardi scored the only goal in the shootout on Saturday as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3.

Mark Scheifele, Tanner Pearson and Cole Perfetti scored in regulation for Winnipeg (11-7-0), while Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each chipped in a pair of assists. Morrissey extended his point streak to five games (2-6-8).

The Jets concluded a six-game road trip with a victory after losing four of their first five. Winnipeg also sweeps the season series with the Flames 3-0.

Jake Bean, Kevin Bahl, and Matt Coronato scored for Calgary (5-12-3), which is dead last in the NHL’s overall standings.

Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves to improve to 8-6-0, while Dustin Wolf, who had 20 saves, falls to 5-10-2.

After neither team could generate much in overtime, mustering just one shot each, the game went to a shootout where Vilardi, Winnipeg’s third shooter, won it.

Hellebuyck made stops off Morgan Frost, Jonathan Huberdeau and Rasmus Andersson to set the stage for Vilardi.

The win is the 330th career victory for Hellebuyck, moving him into a tie with Harry Lumley for 30th on the NHL’s all-time list.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Perfetti’s goal was his first of the season. It comes in his fourth game after he missed the first month with a lower-body injury sustained in the Jets’ final pre-season game. The 23-year-old right-winger is coming off a season in which he set career highs with 18 goals and 50 points.

Flames: Calgary lost rookie LW Sam Honzek to an upper-body injury when he and linemate Mikael Backlund collided heavily at the Jets blueline in the second period. While Honzek was slowly exiting the ice at the other end, Scheifele got free down the right wing and scored the opening goal at 7:19.

KEY MOMENT

Calgary earned a point by tying it at 18:46 of the third period scoring on a power play that became a six-on-four when Wolf was pulled for an additional skater. Rasmus Andersson’s point shot with Adam Klapka screening in front was stopped, but Coronato buried the rebound.

KEY STAT

Coronato’s tying goal was Calgary’s first power-play goal on home ice since the home opener against St. Louis on Oct. 11. They had failed to score on their last 27 man advantages at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames are last overall on the man advantage at 11.9 per cent.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Flames: Visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2025.