ANALYSIS: Opposing teams looking for Winnipeg Jets’ vulnerabilities

It’s not like the road to the Stanley Cup runs through Los Angeles. In fact, that pathway is currently on the opposite American coast and can call Florida home, not California.

But there was a time, at least for two years not that long ago, when the L.A. Kings were winning Cups — and were at the pinnacle of competition across the National Hockey League.

And while most of the personnel from those championship teams of 2012 and 2014 have moved on, the consistent presence of Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty was enough to remind the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night that the glory days aren’t totally behind them.

In shutting out the Jets for their first home win of the season, the Kings were methodical in their execution, governing Winnipeg’s speed through the neutral zone, winning more battles, keeping their net front clean and giving absolutely no quarter on five Jets power plays.

Head coach Scott Arniel said post-game, “Offensively, we didn’t do enough to win the hockey game.” And he’s right, they didn’t. And the Kings, for their part, were a near-exclusive reason for that.

Now, Tuesday’s loss for the Jets is just that – one loss. But beyond the one-night setback, the stark lesson to be learned here is that after winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season and jumping out to another solid start this season, Winnipeg is the measuring stick.

Not only do teams have them in their sights, but the type of game Los Angeles executed to shut them out is the style they’re likely going to see more of, as teams look for Winnipeg’s vulnerabilities.

After all, there are no secrets on video.

The challenge for the Jets is to now understand how teams want to play them. Then adjust, overcome and ultimately conquer.

If they can, then perhaps the road to the Stanley Cup might not run through any state this season, but rather on the Canadian Prairies instead.