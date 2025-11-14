ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets can learn from losses

For most teams in the NHL, this has already been a challenging season. The compacted schedule, injuries, mandatory days off, not enough practice time. Video sessions and walk-throughs have replaced time on the ice.

It’s difficult for coaches to feel their messages are getting through to the players.

So when the Winnipeg Jets ventured into California and were less than effective (I’m being kind), you wondered how head coach Scott Arniel would right the ship to salvage this road trip. How would he get his message across? When would he have time?

Now, four losses in five games have caused a bit of angst in Winnipeg. The team hasn’t played with the precision and intensity we have been used to in the past few years. They aren’t first on the puck. The passes haven’t always been crisp. There are just too many giveaways and simple mental errors.

In these four recent losses, they have been the second-best team on the ice.

But amid this swoon, the win in Vancouver on Tuesday had people breathing normally again. And the coach had to be much happier that we saw Winnipeg Jets hockey. But that victory appears now to be fleeting.

There hasn’t been much good news of late, even though Adam Lowry, Cole Perfetti and Dylan Samberg are back now. All three are huge factors in how the Jets normally play their game every night, but game shape will take time.

By the way, if we are expecting the coach to say something, Arniel probably hasn’t had to say too much. After all, the players know full well they aren’t at their best right now. Not their best against the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks. And certainly not their best against the Seattle Kraken.

So, in fact, losing three games in a row in the Golden State and Thursday night in Washington state might just be what the coach needed to remind the players what exactly works for this team to be successful.

Sometimes the best lessons learned are from failure, not success.

Arniel can only hope.