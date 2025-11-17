‘Fan-demonium:’ Saskatchewan Roughriders celebrate ending 12-year Grey Cup drought

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ first Grey Cup win in 12 years had green confetti raining down on the field at Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium and green-and-white clad fans spilling out onto the street in pure merriment.

The Prairie team beat the Montreal Alouettes 25-17 to take the cup on Sunday, registering their fifth Grey Cup title and the first since winning in 2013 in Regina.

“In 12 years, we so needed this,” said Riders fan Denise Dagenais, sporting a green cowboy hat and jersey as she left the stadium.

Dagenais, along with her group of superfans, some wearing green-and-white face paint and decked out in green beaded necklaces, all agreed the game was, in their words, “electric and lightning.”

View image in full screen Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) celebrates his win over the Montreal Alouettes in the 112th CFL Grey Cup, in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan was the decided favourite of the enthusiastic 32,343 fans in the stadium. It was the 15th-straight sellout at the facility dating back to August 2024.

In the last minute of play, thunderous applause erupted as a sea of Saskatchewan fans were on their feet in excitement.

“It’s the first time that I’ve been at the stadium here and to bring (the cup) home is amazing,” Angela Mennie, a lifelong Riders fan since her father first got season tickets in 1974, said following the game.

“It was absolutely what I wanted.”

Some Alouettes devotees also made the trek to Winnipeg to take in their team, who last won the cup in 2023.

Some Alouettes devotees also made the trek to Winnipeg to take in their team, who last won the cup in 2023.

“I enjoyed the game. I wish we would have won. I thought the team came really close, but it’s a great game. It’s just fun to be here,” said Stephane Binette, who said he has attended 10 Grey Cup games in his lifetime.

“Our defence might have been a little bit more prevalent, you know? I expected some turnovers and everything. That didn’t happen, but you know, that’s the game.”

Back in Regina, thousands were taking the party to the streets.

In the heart of Albert Street – known as the Green Mile – fans hooted, hugged and waved flags in a cacophony of ringing bells and horns.

They chanted “Let’s go, Riders!” “We are No. 1!” and “Olé, Olé, Olé!”

While a girl sat on her dad’s shoulders hoisting an imitation Grey Cup, the crowd went to touch the plastic trophy.

“I’m feeling great! Let’s go, Riders!” yelled Shawn Alberts, 12, who wore a gopher costume resembling the team’s mascot, Gainer the Gopher.

Alberts said the costume was made by his grandmother and was worn by his siblings when the Riders won the Grey Cup in 2013 and 2007.

Meagan Ebaluegbefoh said she came to downtown after watching the game at home.

“Have you seen it down here? It’s pandemonium,” she said. “Fan-demonium!”

Prime Minister Mark Carney was in Winnipeg and performed the customary coin toss at the start of the game to determine which team chooses the first move.

The prime minister made his way through the stands, where he was met with booing and expletive-filled shouting from some football fans. It did not appear to rattle Carney who smiled, waved and took photos with some eager game attendees.

American rapper and singer-songwriter MGK rocked the stadium during the halftime show.

Flanked by a backing band and CFL cheerleaders, the singer formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly performed a medley of his hits including “Don’t Wait Run Fast” off his latest album released this year.

The game started with a pre-show from Canadian rock group Our Lady Peace, and the national anthem was sung by Manitoba country singer Catie St. Germain.

Fans credited Winnipeg’s hospitality for creating a vibrant atmosphere that included a number of parties leading up to the big game.

For one Alouettes fan, Sunday’s game was her first Grey Cup.

Kerry Yu, mother of Montreal offensive lineman Tiger Shanks, travelled from Portland, Oregon, to watch her son play his first CFL championship game.

“I’m so proud of him and proud of the team because I was watching the whole season and they are such a good team. I’m just so proud of them,” Yu, who was sporting a white hat with Shanks’ number 52 on it, said before heading into the stadium.

Some local Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans were divided on who to cheer for, with some keeping their support in the West while others couldn’t get over the bitter rivalry with the Riders and chose the Alouettes.

But Paul Yakubicka was saving his applause for a third group.

“I’m definitely not a fan of the Riders. I’m definitely not a fan of Montreal. So I’m going to cheer for a third team on the field — the refs,” said Yakubicka ahead of the game, who was dressed in a banana suit with a referee jersey over top.