Calgary police use air support to help catch carjacking suspect

Calgary police have taken a man into custody after an alleged carjacking and multiple instances of dangerous driving took place Sunday morning.

At approximately 2 a.m., police received reports that a suspect had approached a man in the 900 block of 32 Avenue N.E., assaulted him, stole his black Honda CRV and fled.

According to police, the victim suffered minor injuries.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect or the vehicle until some time later, when a Honda CRV was reportedly driving into oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes of Crowchild Trail, near 17 Avenue S.W.

Helicopter Air Watch for Community Safety (HAWCS) located the vehicle traveling on Elbow Drive S.W. and continued to follow it, allowing officers on the ground time to get in place.

The suspect drove to the southeast community of Cranston and attempted to carjack other vehicles before heading into oncoming traffic on Deerfoot Trail.

Police said the elevated risk to public safety demonstrated by the suspect forced patrol officers to move quickly to stop the vehicle.

“The suspect’s actions in this incident created an extremely dangerous situation for everyone on the road,” said Staff Sgt. Mike Sushelnitsky of the Real Time Operations Centre. “This incident required a significant amount of police resources to safely resolve. Through a coordinated response of our patrol officers and support units, including HAWCS, we were able to intervene, preventing further risk to the community.”

Charges against the suspect are pending.