Winnipeg Blue Bombers retain O’Shea, Walters for 2026

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers stole the show from Grey Cup week on Friday.

The club announced both head coach Mike O’Shea and general manager Kyle Walters will be back with the team next season. Both were on expiring contracts.

The Toronto Argonauts and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats were both widely reportedly to be interested in O’Shea’s services with vacancies in their organizations.

Mike O’Shea will return as head coach in 2026. More details to follow. #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/uN36mjauec — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) November 14, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

The club didn’t release any details, including contract length, only saying they’ll be back and more details will follow. O’Shea has routinely signed three-year deals in the past while Walters just finished a two-year contract.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The president and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club, Wade Miller, said they worked through the process to maintain consistency throughout the organization.

“We’re lucky to be able to have the entire group back,” Miller said. “Going way back when, when I started, I said we need consistency. We’re going to have up and down, we’re going to have years where, sorry, we don’t go to the Grey Cup, but we’re going to find a way to always work.

“It’s never quick enough for us as fans or as the organization, but everything plays out the way it’s supposed to, and it has today.”

O’Shea was originally named the Bombers head coach in 2014, guiding the team to two Grey Cup victories, while making five straight appearances in the championship game.

He’s a two-time CFL coach of the year and is now the winningest coach in club history.