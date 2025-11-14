If CFL expands, Johnston wants it to be in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

WINNIPEG – It’s not a priority currently, but CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston said if the league does add a 10th team, he wants it to be in Canada.

Johnston said Friday during his first state of the league address that when the league unveiled its changes to its rules and field dimensions, it wasn’t with an eye to returning to the United States. The league had U.S.-based franchises in the 1990s before returning to its all-Canadian setup in 1996.

“It is not our objective,” said. “When it comes to expansion, I’ve often been asked that question.

“While it’s not a top priority… of course, it’s incredibly important. We would love to have a 10th team in this league, but when I say 10th team, I mean a Canadian 10th team. That is our focus.”

—

GREY CUP OFFICIALS

Andre Proulx will serve as referee for the Grey Cup game Sunday.

Proulx will work in his 11th CFL championship game. This marks Proulx’ 27th season with the league and he has appeared in 463 career games.

Proulx’s crew included umpire Ritchie Miller (sixth Grey Cup), down judge Marc Cobb (first), line judge Thomas Cesari (fifth), side judge Dave Gatza (fourth), back judge Kevin Riopel (third) and field judge Jim Carlisle (first). Troy Semenchuk (third), Dan Mulvihill (first) and Brian Chrupalo (eighth) are the backup officials.

The off-field team includes Darren Hackwood (vice-president, officiating), Steve Dolyniuk (supervisor, officiating), Al Bradbury (manager, officiating and replay official) and Dave Foxcroft (video official).

The Montreal Alouettes face the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Grey Cup on Sunday.

—

REPORT CARD REMAINS

CFL Players’ Association president Solomon Elimimian says the union will release a second annual team report card. Once again, players will be able to anonymously provide their candid assessments of all nine league teams.

“When we introduced report cards, our goal was simple,” Elimimian said during the CFLPA’s annual state of the league address Friday. “To provide players with a platform to share honest feedback about their working conditions while encouraging clubs to make improvements based on that feedback.”

Elimimian said the first report, which was issued in December 2024, brought about change.

“Across the league we’ve seen real tangible upgrades,” he said. “Players now have improved field surfaces, training facilities and meal programs.

“Travel for road games throughout the season has very much improved. These are just a few examples of meaningful steps forward that have been taken by our clubs and demonstrate how listening to players can lead to real positive results.”

—

SOLID NUMBERS

During his state of the league address Friday, CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston stated that gameday revenues increased five per cent this year versus 2024.

Johnston also said the league experience growth in attendance for the fourth straight year.

Other revelations of note include:

– CFL games averaged 52.9 points, the highest level since 2017 and a two per cent increase;

– Fifty-one per cent of games were decided in the final three minutes;

– League quarterbacks completed 69.2 per cent of passes, the highest in league history;

– The CFL saw a 35 per cent increase in social media interactions and eight per cent growth in social media audiences. The league experienced a 200 per cent increase on TikTok and video viewership was up 25 per cent.

—

CFLPA ALL-STARS

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats had seven players named to the CFL Players’ Association all-star team, the most of any club.

The Ticats selected were fullback Ante Milanovic-Litre, centre Coulter Woodmansey, guards Brandon Revenberg and Liam Dobson, receiver Kenneth Lawler, cornerback Jamal Peters and safety Stavros Katsantonis.

The other offensive picks include B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, the CFL’s outstanding player and top Canadian this season. Edmonton’s Justin Rankin was named at running back, while Saskatchewan’s Jermarcus Hardrick and Winnipeg’s Stanley Bryant were selected at tackle.

The other receivers include Keon Hatcher (B.C.), Nic Demski (Winnipeg) and Saskatchewan’s KeeSean Johnson (Saskatchewan).

Lions Mathieu Betts and Jonah Tavai anchor a defensive line that also includes Jaylon Hutchings (Calgary) and Folarin Orimolade (Calgary). The linebackers are Toronto’s Cameron Judge, B.C.’s Micah Awe and Calgary’s Derrick Moncrief.

The remainder of the secondary is cornerback Adrian Greene (Calgary) and halfbacks Rolan Milligan (Saskatchewan) and Damon Webb (Calgary).

Winnipeg kicker Sergio Castillo, B.C. punter Carl Meyer, long-snapper Jorgen Hus (Saskatchewan), and returner Trey Vaval (Winnipeg) make up the special-team selection.

Saskatchewan’s Corey Mace is the head coach.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2025.