London Knights open weekend with 5-2 win over Owen Sound Attack

Jaxon Cover scored once, added an assist and was named the game’s first star as the London Knights took down the Owen Sound Attack 5-2 on Nov. 14 at Canada Life Place.

Three of the five London goals came on breakaways.

Knights defenceman Andoni Fimis had two assists on the night.

London has now earned five of a possible six points against Owen Sound in the first three of the six games they will play against one another in 2025-26.

The Attack opened the scoring with a power play goal at 3:55 of the first period as Tristan Delisle managed to put a rebound across the goal line for a split second, before it was knocked out by Knights goaltender Aleksei Medvedev.

The play received a quick review but the goal counted and Owen Sound led 1-0.

Evan Van Gorp stole a puck while killing a penalty and willed his way down the ice away from two Attack defenders, then finished in alone on Carter George to tie the game 1-1 at 8:38.

Just 54 seconds later, Easton Mikus put Owen Sound ahead 2-1 on a backhand for his first goal of the season and the Attack carried a one-goal lead into the second period.

London took that away in a hurry as Jaxon Cover converted a Braidy Wassilyn feed in front to tie the game 2-2. Andoni Fimis picked up an assist on the play as he beat two Attack players into the Owen Sound zone and got a pass across the ice to Wassilyn.

Rene Van Bommel’s lead pass found Logan Hawery less than three minutes later and the Knight forward went in alone and beat George to give London their first lead of the game.

The Knights weren’t finished there in the middle period as Cover sent a breakaway pass to Braiden Clark and he skated between the hashmarks and rifled a wrist shot by George to make it 4-2 London heading into the final 20 minutes.

The Attack put a puck just across the Knights goal line early in the third, but it was reviewed and disallowed after it was ruled the puck was kicked into the London net.

The Knights held from there until Sam O’Reilly scored the game’s final goal into an empty net.

Owen Sound outshot London 30-25.

The Knights were 1-2 on the man advantage.

London was 8-for-8 on the penalty kill and have not surrendered a power play goal in their past four games.

Cowan re-called by Maple Leafs

With bodies out of the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup, former Knight Easton Cowan has been recalled from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies and could play on Nov. 15 in Chicago.

Cowan played two games for the Marlies and recorded an assist.

The forward from Mt. Brydges, Ont., has a goal and four points in 10 games for the big club this year.

Up next

The Knights will host the Soo Greyhounds on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m., at Canada Life Place.

Sault Ste. Marie is led by Nashville Predators first round pick Brady Martin and potential 2026 first rounder Chase Reid.

Coverage will start at 1:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.