Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia’s first two individual ‘death reviews’ slammed for lack of transparency

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2025 1:52 pm
1 min read
Dr. Matthew Bowes, Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner, is seen in Halifax, on Friday, April 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Dr. Matthew Bowes, Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner, is seen in Halifax, on Friday, April 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia’s chief medical examiner has released recommendations from committees that reviewed the deaths of two people in the province’s care, but the documents are being criticized for failing to disclose what actually happened.

One list of recommendations deals with the death of a child at a public pool, and the other is in response to the death of a person in custody.

Neither of the reports from the death review committees contain any details about the victims or what circumstances led to their deaths, which is strictly in line with legislation aimed at protecting the victims’ privacy.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The lack of detail, however, makes it almost impossible to determine what went wrong and why the non-binding recommendations should be implemented.

The province’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Matthew Bowes, says all personal and identifying information had to be removed by law to ensure the families involved were not re-traumatized.

Story continues below advertisement

But the head of the Nova Scotia College of Social Workers says the recommendations are so vague that they call into question the transparency and accountability of Nova Scotia’s relatively new death review process.

Trending Now

Alec Stratford says that unlike the death review process, the criminal justice system has found a way to protect the privacy of young people in conflict with the law while allowing public access to details of what happened.

“Yes, we need a trauma-informed system,” Stratford said in an interview. “But I think there are lots of ways that we can tell a story and show the evidence that doesn’t jeopardize a (person’s) confidentiality.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices