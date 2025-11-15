‘No other place like Winnipeg’: Grey Cup weekend kicks off in Manitoba’s capital

Send this page to someone via email

As the clock continues to tick down to kickoff at the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg, fans of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes are ready to cheer their teams on.

But first, it’s time to party. Grey Cup weekend brings together CFL fans from across the country to celebrate all things Canadian football, with a series of parties, concerts and other events in the leadup to the big game.

Fans from coast to coast to coast are in the Manitoba capital for Sunday’s sold-out championship clash, as well as all of the fun that surrounds it.

The RBC Convention Centre, in the heart of downtown Winnipeg, is home to a three-day concert series which kicked off Thursday, along with party rooms for fans of each of the CFL’s nine teams and an outdoor social.

A few blocks away on the University of Winnipeg campus is an indoor/outdoor street festival, featuring live entertainment, food vendors and interactive fun, as well as a cheerleading exhibition at the U of W’s Duckworth Centre.

Winnipeg’s annual Santa Claus Parade is also jingling all the way through the city’s downtown Saturday afternoon, to add to the festive atmosphere — and that’s not even including the events at Princess Auto Stadium itself on Grey Cup Sunday.

Kenny Boyce, special events manager with the City of Winnipeg, said the key to planning such a massive party comes down to organizing a wide range of events that appeal to a wide range of people.

“You can’t predict the weather, so you have to have great programming,” Boyce said Thursday.

“You have to put on the best possible event that you can that’s safe, make it affordable, and make sure that everyone is welcome, and (it’s) inclusive… and have various programming spots throughout the city that are free, and high-end stuff.”

Boyce said the impact of the Grey Cup events will be felt beyond just the city’s downtown, as Grey Cup fever means restaurants and bars across Winnipeg will likely see a boost in the number of customers dining in or ordering takeout.

His comments are echoed by Natalie Thiessen of Winnipeg Economic Development and Tourism, who said the week of Grey Cup-related activities is expected to have a $90-million economic impact on the city — and acts as a way to showcase the city for other potential large-scale events.

“We’ve been planning some of that hosting for months,” Thiessen said.

“The local corporate businesses, which are also partners, they’re also inviting some of their clients, who invest a lot in our city, to say, ‘Come see what our city is all about when we host Canada’s biggest social here in Winnipeg, in the heart of Canada.’

“There’s no other place like Winnipeg.”

Roughriders fan Leslie-Anne McKenzie — a veteran Grey Cup attendee — said the atmosphere on Grey Cup weekend is a big part of the appeal.

McKenzie told Global Winnipeg she hasn’t missed a Grey Cup game since 2008, and is looking forward to reconnecting with friends she’s met at past CFL championships over the years.

“It’s the party. The atmosphere, the meeting of friends from around the country,” she said.

“We’re just looking forward to celebrating the CFL — the Canadian Football League and all that it stands for — and we’re just blessed that the Riders are in it this year.

“We’re super excited, but we’re just here to have fun. This is a true vacation for us. It’s awesome.”

Alouettes fan Kelley McKeating is also an old hand at Grey Cup travel, having attended 31 championship games overall, with 2025 marking her fourth visit to Winnipeg for the game.

“It’s been wonderful. Winnipeg always does a good job,” she said.

“It’s a big enough city that there’s a lot happening, and a small enough city that the Grey Cup is a big deal.”

McKeating said she does things differently than she did in her early Grey Cup experiences — in terms of limiting the number of celebratory drinks and no longer partying all night long — but she looks forward to the event every year.

“It’s just a nifty thing,” she said. “Looking forward to the rest of the weekend.”

It’s not just fans of the two teams competing on Sunday who are enjoying their Winnipeg experience.

Hamilton’s Doreen Bisbee — who says she bleeds black and gold and has been a Tiger-Cats season ticket holder for more than five decades — told Global Winnipeg she booked her trip last year in hopes her hometown team would be in the final, but she’s loving the atmosphere nevertheless.

“(It’s been) fantastic. The weather’s great,” she said. “The people have been so kind and so friendly, and really welcomed us.

“I’m just loving it. The atmosphere is so wonderful. Everybody is so kind… there’s lots to do and see. Absolutely love it.”

Bisbee said this is her eighth time at a Grey Cup game, but her first time experiencing one west of Ontario, and she’s excited for the in-game feeling on Sunday.

“It’ll be electric. You can’t beat it. It’s so much nicer to see it in person.”

Two groups of people who likely aren’t out partying before the big game: the Roughriders and Alouettes players.

Iconic Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive tackle Chris Walby — who won three Grey Cups with his hometown club in a Hall of Fame CFL career — said despite the distractions all around, it’s time for the players to dial in.

“It’s time to get it on. You go out a couple nights, you celebrate… but I remember (my) coach used to always say, ‘You can party all off-season’,” Walby said.

“It’s up to you to get your head straight for the game that’s coming up on Sunday. By Friday, you just want to get going. It’s time.

“You’ve got to get ready, get your body into it… and hopefully sleep on Saturday night.”