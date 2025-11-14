Student beaten by adult on school property did not know suspect: B.C. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A student allegedly beat by an adult who wandered onto onto a school yard in Langford, B.C., did not know the suspect, West Shore RCMP say.

Investigators said just before 9 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call of an assault at Spencer Middle School located in Langford. A man had entered onto school property and assaulted a boy before fleeing the property prior to police arrival, police said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The suspect, identified as a 35-year-old man, was arrested shortly afterwards. Police said the suspect and the victim have no relation to each other.

The student suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

“Evidence gathered suggests that this is an isolated and targeted incident, and police do not believe any other students or staff to be at risk,” West Shore RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.