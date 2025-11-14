Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Student beaten by adult on school property did not know suspect: B.C. RCMP

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 14, 2025 9:18 am
1 min read
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A student allegedly beat by an adult who wandered onto onto a school yard in Langford, B.C., did not know the suspect, West Shore RCMP say.

Investigators said just before 9 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call of an assault at Spencer Middle School located in Langford. A man had entered onto school property and assaulted a boy before fleeing the property prior to police arrival, police said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect, identified as a 35-year-old man, was arrested shortly afterwards. Police said the suspect and the victim have no relation to each other.

The student suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

“Evidence gathered suggests that this is an isolated and targeted incident, and police do not believe any other students or staff to be at risk,” West Shore RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices