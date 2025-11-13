SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Lions’ Nathan Rourke named CFL’s top Canadian

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2025 9:47 pm
B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) looks for an open receiver during the first half of a CFL football game against the Ottawa Redblacks in Vancouver, on Friday, September 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jimmy Jeong. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) looks for an open receiver during the first half of a CFL football game against the Ottawa Redblacks in Vancouver, on Friday, September 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jimmy Jeong. JCJ
WINNIPEG – B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke captured the CFL’s top Canadian honour Thursday at the league’s awards banquet.

It’s the second time Rourke had won the award, doing so also in 2022.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and all nine CFL head coaches.

Rourke was second in both passing yards (5,290) and touchdowns (31) but was the CFL’s top rushing quarterback (564 yards, 9.2-yard average, 10 TDs) as B.C. finished the regular season with six straight wins to claim second in the West Division with an 11-7 record.

Defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund of the Montreal Alouettes was also a finalist. The six-foot-one, 250-pound Adeyemi-Berglund, of Dartmouth, N.S., recorded a career-best 11 sacks along with 29 tackles (one for a loss), two fumble recoveries and a special-teams tackle.

Adeyemi-Berglund will finish his season playing in the Grey Cup as Montreal faces the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

