Lions’ Nathan Rourke named CFL’s top Canadian

WINNIPEG – B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke captured the CFL’s top Canadian honour Thursday at the league’s awards banquet.
It’s the second time Rourke had won the award, doing so also in 2022.
Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and all nine CFL head coaches.
Rourke was second in both passing yards (5,290) and touchdowns (31) but was the CFL’s top rushing quarterback (564 yards, 9.2-yard average, 10 TDs) as B.C. finished the regular season with six straight wins to claim second in the West Division with an 11-7 record.
Defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund of the Montreal Alouettes was also a finalist. The six-foot-one, 250-pound Adeyemi-Berglund, of Dartmouth, N.S., recorded a career-best 11 sacks along with 29 tackles (one for a loss), two fumble recoveries and a special-teams tackle.
Adeyemi-Berglund will finish his season playing in the Grey Cup as Montreal faces the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2025.
