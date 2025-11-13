Mother of missing 9-year-old Calif. girl pleads not guilty to false imprisonment

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of a missing nine-year-old California child pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony false imprisonment during the ongoing search for her daughter, Melodee Buzzard.

Ashlee Buzzard, 40, appeared in court on Wednesday and was released from jail in Santa Barbara on bail with a GPS device. She is due back in court on Nov. 19.

On Nov. 7, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced it had arrested Ashlee on a false imprisonment charge unrelated to her daughter Melodee’s disappearance.

“Detectives learned of a recent incident where Ashlee prevented a victim from leaving a location, against their will which constitutes false imprisonment. This crime is not connected to the ongoing search for Melodee, however, detectives are unable to fully outline the crime as it would impede their ongoing investigation,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ashlee was arrested on a warrant for a felony charge of false imprisonment and booked at the Northern Branch Jail with bail set at US$100,000.

She is accused of holding Tyler S. Brewer, a paralegal, against his will on Nov. 6 at her Lompoc, Calif., home, according to the criminal complaint, viewed by NBC News.

“The manner in which the crime was carried out indicates planning, sophistication or professionalism,” the criminal complaint said.

Brewer told NBC affiliate KSBY that he has known Ashlee for years and went to her home to help with the search for her daughter, Melodee, who has been missing since mid-October. When he arrived, Ashlee allegedly threatened him with a box cutter and refused to let him leave.

Brewer also told the outlet that Ashlee “became visibly distressed after sharing information she appeared to regret disclosing.”

“A box cutter was produced, and despite multiple requests to be allowed to exit the home, I was not immediately permitted to leave. The door was secured by several locks, which delayed my ability to exit. This incident was reported to law enforcement,” Brewer added in a statement.

He said he has been in communication with Melodee’s father’s family, “who share the same objective — locating her and ensuring her safety.”

Story continues below advertisement

“My position has never changed: Find Melodee. Protect the investigation. Bring her home safely,” Brewer added.

Santa Barbara County detectives began their investigation on Oct. 14 when a school administrator reported Melodee’s extended absence.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Through the ongoing investigation, detectives have found evidence that the young girl was with her mother as recently as Oct. 7.

“Investigators have also determined that Ashlee may have traveled with Melodee anywhere between Lompoc, Calif. and the state of Nebraska,” police added.

“Through their ongoing investigation, detectives have narrowed the critical timeline to between October 7 and October 10, 2025. Investigators have confirmed that Ashlee was seen returning to her Lompoc residence on October 10, driving the same rental vehicle she departed with on October 7—but Melodee was not in the car.

“Investigators understand that this three-day road trip went from Lompoc to the Nebraska area, with the return trip including the state of Kansas. Detectives are now focused on determining where Melodee was during those three days and where she may be now.”

On Nov. 6, police released additional information in the ongoing search for Melodee, including a portion of the surveillance video from Oct. 7, and updated investigative details indicating Ashlee may have changed her appearance during the road trip.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen (L-R:) Melodee Buzzard and a photo of Melodee Buzzard reportedly seen in a wig. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

“Detectives are now sharing a segment of the video footage taken on October 7, 2025, at a rental car location in Lompoc, California. The footage corresponds to previously released still images and shows both Ashlee and Melodee wearing wigs,” police said.

Investigators believe that Ashlee swapped wigs throughout their trip, “changing to a darker wig that is similar in color and style to the one Melodee was seen wearing.”

“This change in appearance is believed to have been intentional to avoid recognition during travel,” police added.

Surveillance photos of Melodee Buzzard and Ashlee Buzzard reportedly seen in wigs. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

Through the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s investigation, detectives have confirmed that Ashlee left California with Melodee on Oct. 7, driving a rented white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu that initially displayed a California licence plate.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives believe that Ashlee and Melodee travelled as far as Nebraska, with a return route that included Kansas.

View image in full screen The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office released a map of the Buzzards’ vehicle stops and urges anyone in those communities to check surveillance and report relevant information. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

On Oct. 8, the rented car was observed with New York licence plates that did not belong to the vehicle or Ashlee. Police believe the New York plates were “used as a false or switched plate to avoid detection.”

“When the Malibu was returned to the Lompoc rental agency, the original California plate was back on the vehicle,” police said.

Detectives have confirmed that Melodee was last seen on Oct. 9 on video surveillance in the region of the Colorado-Utah border.

“Ashlee has continued to refuse cooperation and has not confirmed Melodee’s location or welfare,” police added.

Ashlee has not been charged in her daughter’s disappearance and the search for Melodee is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that police are investigating all possibilities, including whether Melodee was potentially trafficked.

Detectives are working with local, state and federal partners. The FBI joined the investigation on Oct. 18 and searches have already been conducted at the family’s residence and surrounding areas.

“The Sheriff’s Office shares the community’s concern for Melodee’s safety and is committed to bringing her home,” Sheriff Bill Brown said.

“We are grateful to the media for disseminating Melodee’s photo and the information surrounding her disappearance far and wide, which we hope will help us solve this perplexing case. We are hopeful that Melodee might be with someone – perhaps an extended family member or friend – who may not be aware of the circumstances of her disappearance.”

Brown added that detectives are “following every lead in this case.”

“We continue to seek information from the public that could help us find Melodee,” Brown said. “We remain determined to bring her home safely.”

Melodee Buzzard is described as a nine-year-old girl, approximately four feet six inches tall and 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information on Melodee’s possible whereabouts to contact detectives immediately via an anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online tips.