Missing 9-year-old California girl seen in footage wearing wig, police say

Detectives are continuing their search for a missing nine-year-old California girl, whose appearance police believe may have been altered with a wig.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives began their investigation on Oct. 14 when a school administrator reported Melodee Buzzard’s extended absence.

“Deputies attempted to contact Melodee and her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, at their residence in the 500-block of Mars Avenue in Lompoc, but Melodee was not home and there was no verifiable explanation of her whereabouts,” police said in a press release.

Through the ongoing investigation, detectives have found evidence that the young girl was with her mother as recently as Oct. 7.

“Investigators have also determined that Ashlee may have traveled with Melodee anywhere between Lompoc, Calif. and the state of Nebraska,” police added.

Police have since released an updated timeline and surveillance images as they continue their search for Melodee.

“Through their ongoing investigation, detectives have narrowed the critical timeline to between October 7 and October 10, 2025. Investigators have confirmed that Ashlee was seen returning to her Lompoc residence on October 10, driving the same rental vehicle she departed with on October 7—but Melodee was not in the car,” police said.

“Investigators understand that this three-day road trip went from Lompoc to the Nebraska area, with the return trip including the state of Kansas. Detectives are now focused on determining where Melodee was during those three days and where she may be now.”

View image in full screen A timeline for the disappearance of Melodee Buzzard, provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

Detectives have also released surveillance images of Melodee, captured at a local car rental business on Oct. 7.

In the photos, Melodee is wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over her head and what appears to be a wig that is darker and straighter than her natural hair.

“Investigators believe the wig may have been used to alter her appearance. Detectives also note that Ashlee is known to wear wigs,” police added in a press release.

View image in full screen Surveillance photos of Melodee Buzzard reportedly seen in a wig. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

Police said that Ashlee remains “uncooperative” and has “not provided any information about Melodee’s current location or welfare.”

Detectives are working with local, state and federal partners. The FBI joined the investigation on Oct. 18 and searches have already been conducted at the family’s residence and surrounding areas.

“The Sheriff’s Office shares the community’s concern for Melodee’s safety and is committed to bringing her home,” Sheriff Bill Brown said.

“We are grateful to the media for disseminating Melodee’s photo and the information surrounding her disappearance far and wide, which we hope will help us solve this perplexing case. We are hopeful that Melodee might be with someone – perhaps an extended family member or friend – who may not be aware of the circumstances of her disappearance.”

Brown added that detectives are “following every lead in this case.”

“We continue to seek information from the public that could help us find Melodee,” Brown said. “We remain determined to bring her home safely.”

Melodee’s relatives have opened up about their relationship with the child as the investigation continues.

Relatives on Melodee’s father’s side claim that Ashlee refused to let them have contact with the child before her disappearance, according to NBC affiliate KSBY of San Luis Obispo.

“We’re all looking for answers,” said Corinna Meza, Melodee’s half-sister. She also revealed that the girl’s father died in a motorcycle crash when Melodee was only six months old.

“If she’s listening, we love you. We’re here for you, and we just want you to be happy,” said Melodee’s grandmother, Lilly Denes. “Call me. There are numbers on the TV that you can call, and I will come pick you up.”

In an interview with News Nation, Melodee’s aunt said she had not seen her since she was four.

“She was just a little 4-year-old girl when we knew her, but that nose definitely reminds me of her dad’s, so yeah, it does look like her,” Lizabeth Meza said of the surveillance photos released by police.

Melodee Buzzard is described as a nine-year-old girl, approximately four feet six inches tall and 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information on Melodee’s possible whereabouts to contact detectives immediately via an anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online tips.