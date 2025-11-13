Menu

Canada

CBSA says some airport inspection kiosks not working during outage

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted November 13, 2025 11:01 am
1 min read
A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on the shoulder of a CBSA officer at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. View image in full screen
A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on the shoulder of a CBSA officer at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canada Border Services Agency says some inspection kiosks at Canadian airports are not working due to an outage.

According to a social media post from the CBSA, the outage is for maintenance work.

The CBSA did not specify which airports were seeing their primary inspection kiosks impacted, and said it is working with partners to fix the issue.

– More to come

