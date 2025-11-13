CBSA says some airport inspection kiosks not working during outage

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Border Services Agency says some inspection kiosks at Canadian airports are not working due to an outage.

According to a social media post from the CBSA, the outage is for maintenance work.

The CBSA did not specify which airports were seeing their primary inspection kiosks impacted, and said it is working with partners to fix the issue.

– More to come

There is currently a CBSA Primary Inspection Kiosks outage due to maintenance work impacting some Canadian airports. We are working with partners on fixing the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/bdzjskjhVU — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) November 13, 2025