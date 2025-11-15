Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

How Ontario school boards decide when to cancel school buses

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted November 15, 2025 4:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Snow removal plan top of mind at Toronto city council meeting'
Snow removal plan top of mind at Toronto city council meeting
WATCH: Snow removal plan top of mind at Toronto city council meeting
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With winter approaching, many Ontario families may wake up wondering whether school buses will be cancelled during severe weather.

But the call to cancel transportation isn’t as simple as checking the forecast, and the process can vary widely from one school to another.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) — one of Canada’s largest school boards — says on its website the decision to cancel buses or close schools are made early in the morning by a team that includes the director, associate director, transportation staff and communications.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The team reviews the weather forecast, road conditions and safety risks and posts cancellations on the TDSB website and social media by 6 a.m.

About 93 per cent of students don’t take the school bus, the TDSB said, adding the board often cancels transportation while keeping schools open; closing all schools would keep 239,000 students home and leave many families without childcare.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the York Region District School Board (YRDSB) said on its website bus cancellations are also decided by 6 a.m.

When school-provided transportation is cancelled, all buses and specialized vehicles are cancelled for both the morning and afternoon, YRDSB added. Students won’t be marked absent on these days, and families can decide whether it’s safe to send their children to school.

Trending Now

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA), which manages transportation for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, said told Global News it reviews forecast, checks radar, monitors conditions and consults neighboring transportation.

OSTA begins notifying families around 5:30 a.m. through its website and social media of cancellations.

As winter weather intensifies across Ontario, families are encouraged to monitor board websites and local forecasts closely. School boards say the priority is simple: keeping students and drivers safe when winter weather is at it’s worst.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices