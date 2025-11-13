‘Heartbreaking tragedy’: Ontario towns grieve loss of 3 teens killed in crash

Send this page to someone via email

Two small, tight-knit communities in southern Ontario are mourning after a crash killed three teenagers and left another critically injured earlier this week.

West Grey Police say a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the municipality of West Grey, which neighbours Hanover, has been “devastating” for the community.

West Grey Mayor Kevin Eccles told Global News Thursday the accident has left a deep mark on the tight-knit region.

“When you live in a rural community, it will touch everyone,” he said.

At around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, the vehicle crashed on Concession 2 Side Road, near Allan Park Road, and rolled several times before coming to rest, police said.

Three youths, one female and two males, were ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth male was airlifted to London Health Sciences Centre, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

All four students attended John Diefenbaker Senior School (JDSS) in Hanover.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials from the Bluewater District School Board said they will be providing additional support to students and staff during this tragic time.

“This is a very heavy time for our students, staff, and families in Bluewater … such a significant loss of life and, of course, triggering recent memories of other tragedies in our school communities,” said Jamie Pettit, a spokesperson for the board.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The incident comes only a few months after another separate tragedy rocked the region.

In May, four students and a teacher from Walkerton District Community School, located about 30 km northwest of Hanover, died in a car crash. The tragedy left a mark on the wider Bluewater District School Board community. The latest tragedy has reopened painful memories for many.

“It’s not the first time, but it is as tragic every time that it does happen,” said Eccles.

In the days since the crash, many people across communities in and around Hanover have come together to show solidarity, with hundreds of people using the hashtag #JDSSStrong to share condolences and support.

Hanover Mayor Sue Paterson said the entire town is grieving alongside neighbouring municipalities.

“We are a close-knit community, especially when it comes to tragic incidents like this one,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Paterson said the town has lowered flags to half-mast at the civic centre, police station, arena, aquatic centre and other municipal buildings to show support.

She added that local churches and residents have begun organizing vigils, and a memorial has been set up near the crash site.

View image in full screen A memorial site has been made for community members to grieve near the crash site where three teens died and a fourth was critically injured. Global News

Const. Allyson Iles with West Grey Police called the crash “devastating.”

“It’s been a hard couple of days, it’s hit everyone very hard,” she said. “We’ve got lots of resources and support available for those who need it, so reach out and let someone know if you need to talk to someone.”

Brockton Mayor Chris Peabody, whose municipality neighbours Hanover and West Grey, issued a statement in solidarity as well. “We are heartbroken to hear of this tragedy.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added that the town also grieves alongside “the first responders and medical professionals who have been touched by this heartbreaking event.”

A vigil will be held at the Grace United Church in Hanover on Nov. 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for anyone who wishes to “come and light a candle, pray or offer quiet reflection.”

Eccles said the tragedy will take time to heal.

“No matter what relationship you have with the individuals, the community will come together and offer great support,” Eccles said. “It’s instinctive in a rural community, and I’m humbled to live in a place like this.”