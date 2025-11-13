Menu

Share

Crime

Motorist found covered in blood facing murder charge: Windsor police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 13, 2025 9:16 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian government facing calls to improve protections for women facing violence'
Canadian government facing calls to improve protections for women facing violence
RELATED: Canadian government facing calls to improve protections for women facing violence – Nov 25, 2024
Police in Windsor, Ont., have charged a man with first-degree murder after officers found him covered in blood during a traffic stop.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday, police said officers spotted a vehicle being driven dangerously near Chatham and Goyeau streets. Police stopped the motorist and arrested him for stunt driving.

“During the arrest, officers noticed the suspect had a large amount of dried blood on his face and body,” police said in a news release.

“Further investigation led officers to a residence in the 1100 block of Langlois Avenue, where they found a woman showing no vital signs.”

The 26-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

The man has now been charged with first-degree murder. His name will be released following his arraignment in court, police said.

The homicide, which police tied to intimate partner violence, is the fourth murder in Windsor this year.

“This tragic event underscores the devastating impact of intimate partner violence, which has been declared an epidemic in Windsor and more than 100 other municipalities across Ontario,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, and investigators urge the public if they know an affected person in need of support to contact Victim Services Windsor Essex County or the victim assistance unit at Windsor police.

