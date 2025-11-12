Menu

Canada

Halifax Mooseheads anthem singer Peter Baylis dies after battle with brain cancer

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 12, 2025 1:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘O CANADA,’ Peter Baylis reflects on 15 years of anthem-singing for the Mooseheads'
‘O CANADA,’ Peter Baylis reflects on 15 years of anthem-singing for the Mooseheads
RELATED: Peter Baylis reflects on 15 years of anthem-singing for the Mooseheads – Jun 30, 2025
The Halifax Mooseheads’ longtime anthem singer, Peter Baylis, has died after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The 62-year-old was a popular singer and entertainer, and was particularly well-known for his passionate renditions of O Canada at Mooseheads games.

“Peter’s voice wasn’t just heard — it was felt,” the team’s spokesperson, Scott MacIntosh, said in a statement.

“His unwavering dedication and contagious passion left an enduring mark on our organization and the fans in Moose Country. Our condolences go out to Peter’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Baylis had been the QMJHL team’s anthem singer for 15 seasons when he was diagnosed earlier this year with glioblastoma. In June, he told Global News that receiving the diagnosis was shocking, but was something he was approaching with a “positive mindset.”

“We are guaranteed nothing on this planet. Nothing at all,” he said at the time.

“If you look at it that way, metaphorically, and that deck of cards is your life. I drew this card — you know, there it is.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched to help Baylis and his family during his chemotherapy treatments.

In a Wednesday update, his wife Jennifer wrote that he had died overnight.

“Last night, lifelong friends and family surrounded him with their love, laughter, and a few stories, while he slept, dreamt, and readied himself for his next gig. No stage fright, just waiting in the wings to make his entrance,” she wrote.

She thanked all those who had supported the family over the past few months.

“How comforting to know he was so loved,” she wrote.

Click to play video: 'Halifax Mooseheads’ anthem singer battling cancer, hopes to return to stage soon'
Halifax Mooseheads’ anthem singer battling cancer, hopes to return to stage soon
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

