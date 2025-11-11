Menu

Canada

Saskatoon gathers for city’s 94th Remembrance Day service

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted November 11, 2025 7:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2025 Saskatoon Remembrance Day Ceremony'
2025 Saskatoon Remembrance Day Ceremony
WATCH: People filled SaskTel Centre the morning of Remembrance Day for the ceremony. The stands were full of veterans, citizens, and families honouring loved ones that have passed away in the line of duty.
The 94th Saskatoon Remembrance Day service took place at the SaskTel Centre the morning of Nov. 11. The arena hosted music from an orchestra and singers, speakers who have served, and a moment of silence followed by a wreath ceremony.

There was a big turnout with both the bottom and top decks of seating full. Many veterans were in attendance as well as family of people who have served.

A lot of parents took their kids to the ceremony to show the importance of paying respects to veterans and fallen Canadian soldiers.

This Remembrance Day marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War.

Watch above for more on what was going on in Sasktel Centre for Remembrance Day.

