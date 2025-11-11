Menu

Canada

Edmonton senior with dementia missing, last seen at University of Alberta Hospital

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 11, 2025 2:25 pm
1 min read
Luzia Tome, 79, was last seen at the University of Alberta Hospital on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. View image in full screen
Luzia Tome, 79, was last seen at the University of Alberta Hospital on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. Edmonton Police Service
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking the public to be on the lookout for an elderly woman with dementia who went missing on Monday afternoon.

Luzia Tome, 79, was last seen around 3 p.m. at the University of Alberta Hospital, near 84 Avenue and 112 Street.

Luzia is approximately five feet tall and and has black and grey hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing a plain grey sweater, either grey pajama pants with Christmas decorations on them or black jeans, along with black running shoes, a hospital gown and she had a red lanyard with keys around her neck.

Luzia also wears a medical alert bracelet on her wrist and may be wearing glasses.

Police said Luzia has dementia, so her family and EPS are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Click to play video: 'What should you do when a loved one is missing in Edmonton?'
What should you do when a loved one is missing in Edmonton?
