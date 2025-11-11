Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

More than 30 days after entering final tests, Eglinton Crosstown LRT still being assessed

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 11, 2025 5:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'No opening date yet as Metrolinx moves to next phase of crosstown testing'
No opening date yet as Metrolinx moves to next phase of crosstown testing
RELATED: No opening date yet as Metrolinx moves to next phase of crosstown testing – Apr 8, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT is still undergoing a key final testing phase more than a month after it embarked on a rigorous dress rehearsal, reducing the likelihood the line can open this year.

On Oct. 7, provincial transit agency Metrolinx announced the Crosstown had started revenue service demonstration, a major 30-day testing process.

The tests involve operating the Eglinton LRT as if passengers were riding it, but keeping it closed to the public. Regular timetables, station operations and stops all take place during the tests.

The tests were billed as a 30-day period if they went off without issue, meaning they should have wrapped up around Nov. 6. In late October, however, there was an incident during the tests, which are still underway.

Metrolinx told Global News the revenue service demonstration (RSD) tests are broken into two separate sections: unscored and scored testing.

Story continues below advertisement

They said the incident had happened during the unscored portion, meaning the entire 30-day period did not need to be restarted. The agency did not say how much the issue had delayed the tests.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“As the earlier incident occurred during the unscored phase of testing, the timeline for RSD did not ‘restart’ to day 1 but rather resumed as unscored testing once the trains were on the line again,” a spokesperson told Global News.

“Should an issue occur during the scored phase, we would restart the specific week of scored testing but would not need to re-do the unscored portion.”

The agency would not tell Global News how many days were left, but said the light rail route had now entered the scored testing phase.

Trending Now

“The exact amount of time to complete RSD will depend on the outcome of testing,” they said.

The long-delayed light rail line was started under the previous Liberal government and has continued construction for seven years under the Progressive Conservatives.

Its opening date was repeatedly pushed under former Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster, until it was removed altogether. Instead, the agency said it would announce an opening date three months before service began.

Under new leadership, Metrolinx appeared to have reduced its notice period to one month and was aiming for October to complete its tests.

Story continues below advertisement

The Finch West LRT, which completed its revenue service demonstration in late October, will not open until Dec. 7.

If the Crosstown were to follow a similar pattern of opening a month and a half after revenue service demonstration wraps up, it would not open this year.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices