Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs enters prison rehab program that could reduce sentence

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 11, 2025 2:30 pm
4 min read
Sean 'Diddy' Combs participates in "The Four" panel during the FOX Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 4, 2018. View image in full screen
Sean 'Diddy' Combs participates in 'The Four' panel during the FOX Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 4, 2018. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sean “Diddy” Combs is participating in a drug rehabilitation program in prison that could help reduce his sentence by a year, his spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said.

The program is offered at Fort Dix, the federal prison complex in New Jersey where Combs will serve his sentence.

Combs is “committed to sobriety, focused on healing, and trying to set an example for others,” Engelmayer told the New York Times.

“Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start,” Engelmayer said. “He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change.”

Combs has been sleeping in a nine-person room within a unit that houses around 200 people and he currently works in the chapel library, Engelmayer added.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, a report from TMZ claimed that Combs had been caught in prison drinking homemade alcohol, which Engelmayer denied.

Combs’ official X account also shared a statement denying the allegations on Monday, saying, “The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family.”

In an Oct. 6 filing, Combs’ legal team requested that he be placed at “FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupation programs” in order to “address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts.”

Story continues below advertisement

The news of Combs’ participation in the rehabilitation program comes two weeks after his prison release date was revealed following his sentencing.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 55-year-old disgraced hip-hop mogul was originally scheduled to get out of prison on May 8, 2028, but the date has now been changed to June 4, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ online database.

On Oct. 3, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to just over four years in prison and a fine of US$500,000, the maximum possible, for his conviction on federal prostitution-related offences. He will also be under five years’ supervised release after his time in prison is served.

Click to play video: 'Tensions run high as Diddy sentenced in prostitution case'
Tensions run high as Diddy sentenced in prostitution case

In his ruling, Subramanian said that “a history of good works can’t wash away the record in this case, which shows that you abused the power and control over the lives of women who you professed to love.”

Story continues below advertisement

“You were no John,” he added. “You were more than that, even if your currency was satisfying your sexual desires instead of money.”

Trending Now

Subramanian said a substantial sentence is required “to send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability.”

Federal prosecutors had asked that Combs, 55, be sentenced to at least 11 years and three months in prison. Combs’ lawyers urged the judge to sentence him to no longer than 14 months, which would have resulted in his near-immediate release, as he has already served nearly 13 months in a Brooklyn jail.

While addressing the judge, Combs thanked Subramanian for “giving me the chance to finally speak up for myself,” as the former rapper did not testify during his trial.

“One of the hardest things that I’ve had to handle is having to be quiet. Not being able to express how sorry I am for my actions,” Combs said in his statement to the court.

“I want to personally apologize again to Cassie Ventura for any harm or hurt that I’ve caused her – emotionally or physically.”

Combs called his conduct “disgusting, shameful and sick.”

“Because of my decisions, I lost my freedom, I lost the opportunity to effectively raise my children and be there for my mother,” Combs said. “I lost all my businesses, I lost my career, I totally destroyed my reputation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Combs said he’s “lost my self-respect” and has been “humbled and broken to my core.”

“I hate myself right now. I got stripped down to nothing,” Combs said. “I want to apologize to my seven children. Y’all deserve better.”

Click to play video: 'Diddy trial jury reaches verdicts on all charges except for racketeering conspiracy'
Diddy trial jury reaches verdicts on all charges except for racketeering conspiracy

The sentencing marked the conclusion of Combs’ New York trial, which began on May 5.

Combs’ legal team filed a notice of appeal on Oct. 20 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York from the Oct. 3 judgment. Details of the appeal have not been made public other than the legal filing.

Curator Recommendations
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices