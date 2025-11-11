Thousands without power after 1st snowstorm of the season in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Hydro-Quebec says almost 400,000 homes are without power on Tuesday after a significant amount of snow fell across southern Quebec in the first early snowfall of the season.

According to the utility’s power outages board, as of mid-morning Tuesday, around 374,000 addresses out of 4.4 million in Quebec do not have power.

The majority of those customers are in Montreal and the surrounding areas.

Around 50,000 customers are without power in Montreal, another 107,000 in Monteregie, and almost 20,000 in Laval.

Environment Canada had issued a snowfall warning on Sunday for parts of southern and central Quebec, including Gatineau, Montreal, Quebec City and up towards Baie-Comeau.

It said a low-pressure system had been affecting Quebec since Sunday afternoon, bringing a “mixed bag of precipitation.” Most areas north of the St. Lawrence River had snow accumulation, while the south saw a mixture of snow, freezing rain and rain.

There was a second burst on Monday evening that brought additional snowfall for the southern and central parts of the province, Environment Canada said.

“This caused numerous power outages in several regions. Road conditions remain difficult in some areas due to the slippery and snowy roads,” it said.

A summary by the weather agency said Montreal’s downtown area received about 20 centimetres of snow, while the area towards the airport saw eight centimetres.

Tuesday’s weather forecast in Montreal is calling for a temperature steady near -1 C with a wind chill of -7.