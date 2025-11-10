Roslovic caps Oilers’ comeback with OT winner

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Jack Roslovic scored on a backhand 56 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers rebounded from Saturday’s 9-1 embarrassing loss to the Colorado Avalanche to register a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

Jake Walman, who also had two goals in the game, hit Roslovic with a long stretch pass and he scored his fourth of the season on a breakaway.

Connor McDavid also scored a pair of goals for the Oilers (7-6-4), who snapped a three-game losing skid.

Ivan Provorov, Sean Monahan, Boone Jenner and Adam Fantilli replied for the Blue Jackets (7-7-1), who have now lost four straight.

Stuart Skinner made 15 stops in net to collect the win for the Oilers, while Jet Greaves made 19 stops for the Blue Jackets.

TAKEAWAYS

Blue Jackets: Playing in his 146th career regular-season game, Fantilli picked up an assist on the visitors’ first goal to hit the 90-point mark, becoming the fourth Blue Jackets player to reach the milestone in fewer than 150 games after debuting with the franchise. Also achieving the feat for Columbus are Pierre-Luc Dubois (128 GP), Nikolay Zherdev (131) and Rick Nash (141).

Oilers: Forward Mattias Janmark returned from a pre-season injury to make his season debut, however Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will miss about a week due to an undisclosed injury. Edmonton is hopeful that former 54-goal scorer Zach Hyman will return from an injury suffered in last year’s playoffs during their upcoming road trip.

KEY MOMENT

Edmonton tied the game with a fluky short-handed goal with 58 seconds left in the third period as Walman tried to pass and it deflected off of Mathieu Olivier’s stick and into the net for Walman’s second of the game and third of the campaign.

KEY STAT

Edmonton’s woes at five-on-five have been a big factor in their difficulties this season. Going into the game they were ranked 27th in goals for at five-on-five, 30th in goals against, 28th in shooting percentage and 31st in save percentage.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Oilers: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2025.