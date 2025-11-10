SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors’ Ingram fined for throwing water bottle

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2025 5:58 pm
1 min read
NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram has been fined US$25,000 by the NBA for forcibly throwing his water bottle to the floor while on the bench.

The incident occurred with 6:25 remaining in the third quarter of the Raptors’ 130-120 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

The bottle made contact with a game attendant and caused a game delay to dry the court.

Ingram had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the loss in Philadelphia, which ended Toronto’s four-game winning streak.

Ingram averaged 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and four assists over his first 10 games with the Raptors.

He joined the team from New Orleans at last season’s trade deadline but didn’t play until this season due to a high ankle sprain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

