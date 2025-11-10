Raptors’ Ingram fined for throwing water bottle

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram has been fined US$25,000 by the NBA for forcibly throwing his water bottle to the floor while on the bench.

The incident occurred with 6:25 remaining in the third quarter of the Raptors’ 130-120 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

The bottle made contact with a game attendant and caused a game delay to dry the court.

Story continues below advertisement

Ingram had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the loss in Philadelphia, which ended Toronto’s four-game winning streak.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Ingram averaged 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and four assists over his first 10 games with the Raptors.

He joined the team from New Orleans at last season’s trade deadline but didn’t play until this season due to a high ankle sprain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2025.