Crime

Suspect in Greg Moore Hall of Fame helmet heist has 55 theft convictions since 2010

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted November 10, 2025 5:08 pm
1 min read
A Vancouver man with 55 B.C. theft convictions since 2010 has been charged in connection with the high-profile heist of late IndyCar driver Greg Moore’s racing helmet earlier this year.

Nelson Earl Nepinak, 39, is accused of theft over $5,000 and possessing stolen property over $5,000 in the Sept. 3 theft from the BC Sports Hall of Fame at BC Place.

The stolen helmet was worn by Moore during his 1998 victory at the Rio 400 in Brazil, and had been on permanent loan to the museum by his family as part of an exhibit documenting the career of the late IndyCar driver.

Moore was 24 when he died in a crash during the final race of the CART season at California Speedway on Oct. 31, 1999.

Vancouver Police said property crime investigators identified the suspect through security video and tracked the stolen helmet to a residential building on Dunlevy Avenue in the Downtown Eastside.

The recovered helmet, according to the BC Sports Hall of Fame, is considered one of the most iconic items in its motorsport collection, and has been returned to the museum.

Nepinak was arrested on Sept. 12 and released on an undertaking to appear in court on Nov. 19.

His criminal history dates back to 2008 in Yorkton, Sask., where he was convicted of mischief, break and enter and failing to appear on a recognizance or undertaking.

Nepinak’s 90 B.C. convictions include assault, assault with a weapon, breach of probation, break and enter, mischief, possessing stolen property, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft and uttering threats.

Nepinak is also charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose in connection with an alleged incident on Aug. 4 in Vancouver.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

