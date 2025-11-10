Menu

Crime

Ontario judge dismisses Frank Stronach’s challenge ahead of sex assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2025 3:45 pm
1 min read
Magna Chairman Frank Stronach speaks at his final AGM in Markham, Ont. on May 4, 2011. An Ontario judge has dismissed billionaire businessman Frank Stronach’s bid to quash his committal to stand trial on one of the dozen charges he faces in his Toronto sexual assault case. View image in full screen
Magna Chairman Frank Stronach speaks at his final AGM in Markham, Ont. on May 4, 2011. An Ontario judge has dismissed billionaire businessman Frank Stronach’s bid to quash his committal to stand trial on one of the dozen charges he faces in his Toronto sexual assault case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
An Ontario judge has dismissed billionaire businessman Frank Stronach’s bid to quash his committal to stand trial on one of the dozen charges he faces in his Toronto sexual assault case.

Stronach, 93, was committed to stand trial on 12 charges following a preliminary hearing in April. The charges stem from alleged incidents dating back decades.

His lawyers challenged the decision regarding one charge, but the motion was rejected Monday after submissions by the defence and the Crown.

More pre-trial motions are scheduled to be heard this month, with the judge-alone trial expected to begin in February.

Click to play video: 'Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation'
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation
Trending Now

Stronach, who has denied all allegations against him, also faces a separate trial in Newmarket, Ont., later in 2026 after the case was split in two last year.

Peel regional police have charged Stronach, who founded the auto parts giant Magna in the 1950s, with 18 counts involving 13 complainants across Ontario.

The charges include sexual assault and indecent assault.

None of the complainants can be identified under a standard publication ban.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

