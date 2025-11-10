Menu

Canada

Watch Vancouver’s Remembrance Day ceremony at Victory Square live

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 10, 2025 3:00 pm
Remembrance Day at Victory Square
Preparations are underway for the Remembrance Day ceremony at Victory Square in Vancouver. Global News Morning speaks with Doug Poitras, the director of ceremony, about the importance of paying tribute to Canadian veterans.
Vancouver’s annual Remembrance Day ceremony will be held on Nov. 11, 2025.

Global BC will be live-streaming the event above, starting at 10 a.m. PT and ending at 11:30 a.m.

Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at Vancouver’s Victory Square on Tuesday, where a Remembrance Day event has been held every year since 1924.

Victory Square is such a beautiful place,” retired Lt. Col Doug Poitras, who is the director of ceremony for the event, said.

“It’s similar, with everybody gathered so closely, like being in a church or a synagogue, any place of worship, and it’s just a heartwarming ceremony where, you know, the sights, the sounds, the musical instruments — it just contributes to social connectivity.”

Canada honours Gordie Quan, last Chinese veteran of WWII

Poitras said the ceremony has evolved as Canada and British Columbia have evolved.

“Especially here in Vancouver, where we have the school student poem contest and we have paraded numerous veteran groups from other countries,” he said.

Poitras added that he is deeply humbled to be the director of the ceremony this year and represent veterans and their families.

“I hope that indeed (it) meets the aim of being a heartwarming, perhaps therapeutic experience,” he said.

“Learn a little bit more about Canadian history, and also feel proud to belong to this community and appreciate the peace that we enjoy. Freedom is not free.”

Here is a link to the program and the parade route for the ceremony.

Traffic around Victory Square will be closed for the event.

