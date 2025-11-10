Winnipeg police release photos of assault suspect outside nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to an assault that occurred in June outside of a local nightclub.

Police released screenshots of a suspect in what they call a “serious assault” of an 18-year-old man in a parking lot near a nightclub that was closing around 2:30 a.m.

The assault of the 18-year-old occurred in the 400 block of Main Street on June 28.

As part of their investigation, police retrieved video surveillance and are releasing the screenshots in an effort to find the suspect.

If anyone has information, people are asked to contact Winnipeg police, citing case C25-148591.