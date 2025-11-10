Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police release photos of assault suspect outside nightclub

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 10, 2025 10:21 am
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service has released screenshots of surveillance footage of a suspect related to a June assault outside a nightclub.
Winnipeg Police Service has released screenshots of surveillance footage of a suspect related to a June assault outside a nightclub. Winnipeg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to an assault that occurred in June outside of a local nightclub.

Police released screenshots of a suspect in what they call a “serious assault” of an 18-year-old man in a parking lot near a nightclub that was closing around 2:30 a.m.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The assault of the 18-year-old occurred in the 400 block of Main Street on June 28.

Trending Now

As part of their investigation, police retrieved video surveillance and are releasing the screenshots in an effort to find the suspect.

If anyone has information, people are asked to contact Winnipeg police, citing case C25-148591.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices