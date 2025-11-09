SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

MacKinnon helps Avalanche crush Oilers 9-1

By Shane Jones The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2025 1:07 am
1 min read
EDMONTON – Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and a pair of assists as the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche embarrassed the Edmonton Oilers 9-1 on Saturday.

Cale Makar, Parker Kelly and Jack Drury each had two-goal games, and Gavin Brindley also scored for the Avalanche (9-1-5) who have registered at least a point in six straight games. Devon Toews chipped in with three assists.

Connor McDavid replied for the inconsistent Oilers (6-6-4), who have lost three straight.

Scott Wedgewood registered 23 saves to collect the win for the Avalanche, while Stuart Skinner allowed four goals on 13 shots for the Oilers, before being replaced by Calvin Pickard, who made 17 stops.

TAKEAWAYS

Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon assisted on Colorado’s first goal, picking up the 700th even-strength point of his career, joining Joe Sakic as the only other player in franchise history to reach that mark. MacKinnon also stretched his points streak to eight games.

Oilers: Edmonton defenceman Mattias Ekholm played in his 900th NHL regular-season game. Ekholm leads all active Oilers in career games (43) against Colorado.

KEY MOMENT

Just over a minute after starting the scoring with 6:31 left in the opening period, defenceman Makar struck again, beating Skinner with a wicked wrist shot for his sixth of the campaign and already giving him 20 points on the season. It also extended Makar’s season-opening road point streak to nine games.

KEY STAT

Colorado’s top scoring trio of MacKinnon, Makar and Martin Necas came into the contest with a combined rating of plus-28 and left it sitting at plus-39.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Oilers: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

