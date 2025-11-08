Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canucks’ Demko won’t dress vs. Blue Jackets

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2025 5:02 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

VANCOUVER – Goaltender Thatcher Demko will not dress Saturday night, meaning backup Kevin Lankinen will start when the Vancouver Canucks play the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL game.

Demko’s status is unclear for when the Canucks host the Colorado Avalanche Sunday night.

“Demmer won’t be playing tonight,” Canucks coach Adam Foote said after Saturday’s morning skate. “He won’t be backing up tonight.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Evander Kane ready to play with Vancouver Canucks'
Evander Kane ready to play with Vancouver Canucks
Story continues below advertisement

“He went out this morning, and he’s still doing his thing, preparing for next time he plays.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Jiri Patera, a call-up from American Hockey League affiliate Abbotsford Canucks, will backup Lankinen against the Blue Jackets.

In six games this year, Lankinen has a 2-4-0 record, a 3.62 goals-against average and .880 save percentage.

Demko, 29, skated Saturday morning but missed Friday’s practice.

He played in Vancouver’s 5-4 overtime win against Nashville Monday but not in a 5-4 loss to Chicago on Wednesday.

Trending Now

In nine games this year, Demko has a 5-4-0 record, a 2.57 goal-against average and a .912 save percentage.

A knee injury limited Demko to just 23 games last season. He had a 10-8-3 record with one shutout. He had a 2.90 goals-against average and 889 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices