Canucks’ Demko won’t dress vs. Blue Jackets

VANCOUVER – Goaltender Thatcher Demko will not dress Saturday night, meaning backup Kevin Lankinen will start when the Vancouver Canucks play the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL game.

Demko’s status is unclear for when the Canucks host the Colorado Avalanche Sunday night.

“Demmer won’t be playing tonight,” Canucks coach Adam Foote said after Saturday’s morning skate. “He won’t be backing up tonight.

“He went out this morning, and he’s still doing his thing, preparing for next time he plays.”

Jiri Patera, a call-up from American Hockey League affiliate Abbotsford Canucks, will backup Lankinen against the Blue Jackets.

In six games this year, Lankinen has a 2-4-0 record, a 3.62 goals-against average and .880 save percentage.

Demko, 29, skated Saturday morning but missed Friday’s practice.

He played in Vancouver’s 5-4 overtime win against Nashville Monday but not in a 5-4 loss to Chicago on Wednesday.

In nine games this year, Demko has a 5-4-0 record, a 2.57 goal-against average and a .912 save percentage.

A knee injury limited Demko to just 23 games last season. He had a 10-8-3 record with one shutout. He had a 2.90 goals-against average and 889 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2025.