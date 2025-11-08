Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Former NHLer, GM Mel Bridgman dead at 70

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2025 5:06 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Former NHLer and Ottawa Senators general manager Mel Bridgman has died. He was 70.

The NHL Alumni Association announced his death on Saturday. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Bridgman was the first overall pick in the 1975 NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, where he spent his first six-plus seasons.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leaf’s gear up for Game 2 of the Battle of Ontario'
Toronto Maple Leaf’s gear up for Game 2 of the Battle of Ontario
Story continues below advertisement

He was traded to the Calgary Flames in 1981-82 and finished that season with a career-best 33 goals and 54 assists across 72 games. He went to the New Jersey Devils in 1983-84 and played three-plus years before getting traded to the Detroit Red Wings in 1986-87. Bridgman played his final season for the Vancouver Canucks in 1988-89.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Trenton, Ont., native finished his career with 701 points (252 goals, 449 assists) across 977 regular-season games.

Trending Now

In 1991, he was named the first general manager of the expansion Senators — a post he held until 1993.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices