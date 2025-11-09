Goalie Seb Gatto backstops London Knights in 3-2 shootout win over Owen Sound

Send this page to someone via email

London Knights netminder Seb Gatto made 41 saves over 65 minutes of play and then stopped three more in a shootout as the Knights downed Owen Sound Attack 3-2 on Saturday night at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

It was London’s first trip to a shootout in 2025-26.

Just two and a half minutes into the game, former Erie Otters forward Wesley Royston ripped a wrist shot inside the left post to give Owen Sound a 1-0 lead.

Later in the period, Knights forward Braidy Wassilyn found himself alone on the forecheck deep in the Attack end. He pried a puck off the stick of an Owen Sound defender and whipped a shot behind goaltender Carter George before anyone really knew what had taken place.

That tied the game 1-1 and extended Wassilyn’s goal streak to four games. He has five goals in that span.

George stopped Wassilyn on a breakaway early in the second period and followed that stop with big saves on Evan Van Gorp and Sam O’Reilly, who were all stopped in tight.

Gatto showed his stuff at the other end of the ice, robbing Royston of a goal with a spread-eagle save in a two-on-one play. Not long after that, Gatto turned aside Nicholas Sykora from point blank in the slot.

The teams looked like they were headed into the final 20 minutes deadlocked at a goal apiece until O’Reilly, Wassilyn and Willmot worked the puck into the slot and whacked away. Wilmott whacked last and knocked a backhand across the goal line with just 1.2 seconds left in the second period to give the Knights a 2-1 lead.

Harry Nansi tied the game for Owen Sound at 10:52 of the third period, ripping a shot from the slot into the London net for his seventh goal of the season.

Overtime produced chances both ways and ended with a London power play. But George kept the puck out of his net and the game went to a shootout.

O’Reilly scored for the Knights on their first shot and Gatto mad ethree saves for the win.

The Attack outshot London 43-42.

Barkey vs Cowan

They were teammates for years and are champions and friends for life, but on Nov. 8 Easton Cowan and Denver Barkey found themselves on opposite sides of the ice when the Toronto Marlies paid a visit to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Cowan was playing in his second game in the American Hockey League after logging 10 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs to begin 2025-26.

Barkey was coming off his best AHL performance yet when he racked up a goal and three assists on Nov. 5.

The Phantoms edged the Marlies 3-2 in the game. Neither Barkey nor Cowan recorded a point in the game.

Up next

The Knights head to Flint, Mich., on Nov. 12 to meet the Firebirds for the second time this year.

The first meeting between the two clubs went to overtime and ended a Sam O’Reilly buried a cross-ice feed from Henry Brzustewicz just 58 seconds into OT.

Coverage will start at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.