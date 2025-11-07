Menu

Canada

Edmonton Riverbend residents react to MP Matt Jeneroux’s departure

By Morgan Black Global News
Posted November 7, 2025 11:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Riverbend MP Matt Jeneroux resigns from House of Commons'
Edmonton Riverbend MP Matt Jeneroux resigns from House of Commons
Related: Edmonton Riverbend MP Matt Jeneroux resigns from House of Commons
Residents of the federal riding of Edmonton Riverbend are reacting to the surprise announcement that their Member of Parliament, Matt Jeneroux, is resigning.

The Conservative MP, who has represented the riding since 2015, made the announcement on Thursday, but did not say why he was leaving.

Jeneroux did say it was not an easy decision, but he believes “the right one.”

His resignation came just days after Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont announced he was leaving the Conservative caucus and crossed the floor to the governing Liberals.

While Jeneroux expressed “great admiration” for his fellow MPs “on both sides of the aisle,” his Edmonton Riverbend constituents told Global News they were shocked by his departure.

Most wondered why he would step away from federal politics.

Click to play video: 'Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux resigns, 2nd to leave caucus this week'
Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux resigns, 2nd to leave caucus this week

 

