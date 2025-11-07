Edmonton Riverbend residents react to MP Matt Jeneroux’s departure

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of the federal riding of Edmonton Riverbend are reacting to the surprise announcement that their Member of Parliament, Matt Jeneroux, is resigning.

The Conservative MP, who has represented the riding since 2015, made the announcement on Thursday, but did not say why he was leaving.

Jeneroux did say it was not an easy decision, but he believes “the right one.”

His resignation came just days after Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont announced he was leaving the Conservative caucus and crossed the floor to the governing Liberals.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While Jeneroux expressed “great admiration” for his fellow MPs “on both sides of the aisle,” his Edmonton Riverbend constituents told Global News they were shocked by his departure.

Most wondered why he would step away from federal politics.

Story continues below advertisement