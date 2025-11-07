Butcher knife-wielding suspect stabs himself in Winnipeg home invasion: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man is in custody and a family is shaken but unhurt after a harrowing home invasion just after midnight Friday, Winnipeg police say.

Police said a family was asleep at their College Avenue home when an unknown man broke in and armed himself with a butcher knife from their kitchen. When the homeowner confronted him, he reportedly began stabbing himself with the knife, before approaching and cornering the homeowner while still armed.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene and arrested the man, who was then taken to hospital in stable condition. Police said they believe substance use was a factor in the incident.

The man has been charged with break and enter with intent, assault with a weapon and two breaches of recognizance.

Police continue to investigate.