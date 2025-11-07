Menu

Crime

Smiths Falls man charged with murder in 2023 death of Elizabethtown-Kitley resident

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 7, 2025 11:50 am
1 min read
OPP vehicle stationed outside the home where Giles Dagenais was found dead in July 2023. View image in full screen
OPP vehicle stationed outside the home where Giles Dagenais was found dead in July 2023. CKWS-TV/Global Kingston
Ontario Provincial Police say a Smiths Falls man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2023 death of a 66-year-old Elizabethtown-Kitley Township resident.

Police were called to a home in the Toledo area on July 31, 2023, where officers found Giles Dagenais dead.

Following what investigators describe as an extensive, multi-agency investigation, OPP say 58-year-old Ronald Gough of Smiths Falls was arrested on Thursday.

Gough has been charged with first-degree murder and has been remanded in custody after a bail hearing. He is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville on Nov. 25.

The investigation is being led by the Leeds County OPP crime unit under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch, with support from the Smiths Falls Police Service, the Office of the Chief Coroner, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and OPP Forensic Identification Services.

“The investigative team showed outstanding dedication and determination in pursuing every lead to bring clarity to a case that has deeply affected the community,” OPP Det. Insp. Jocelyn Sauve said. “We are sincerely grateful for the public’s support and the valuable information they provided throughout the investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

