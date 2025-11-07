Smiths Falls man charged with murder in 2023 death of Elizabethtown-Kitley resident

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a Smiths Falls man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2023 death of a 66-year-old Elizabethtown-Kitley Township resident.

Police were called to a home in the Toledo area on July 31, 2023, where officers found Giles Dagenais dead.

Following what investigators describe as an extensive, multi-agency investigation, OPP say 58-year-old Ronald Gough of Smiths Falls was arrested on Thursday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Gough has been charged with first-degree murder and has been remanded in custody after a bail hearing. He is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville on Nov. 25.

The investigation is being led by the Leeds County OPP crime unit under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch, with support from the Smiths Falls Police Service, the Office of the Chief Coroner, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigative team showed outstanding dedication and determination in pursuing every lead to bring clarity to a case that has deeply affected the community,” OPP Det. Insp. Jocelyn Sauve said. “We are sincerely grateful for the public’s support and the valuable information they provided throughout the investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.