Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick hospital ordered to pay man $5K because staff didn’t speak French

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2025 3:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ottawa investing $80M to improve access to health care in French'
Ottawa investing $80M to improve access to health care in French
Ottawa investing $80M to improve access to health care in French – Jul 22, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An anglophone health network in New Brunswick has been ordered to pay $5,000 to a Moncton man for violating his language rights.

Paul Ouellet brought forward his legal challenge after staff at the Moncton hospital couldn’t speak with him in French on numerous occasions in 2020.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At the time, he had been overseeing the care of his sister at the hospital’s psychiatric unit.

In an Oct. 31 decision, Judge Maya Hamou of the Court of King’s Bench ruled that Ouellet’s right to communicate in his mother tongue had been repeatedly violated by the Horizon Health Network.

Trending Now

The judge said the hospital’s failure to communicate with him in French violated his rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and New Brunswick language legislation.

Neither the health network nor the province’s Health Department were immediately available for comment.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices