Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba Hydro to set up six electric vehicle charging stations in the north

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2025 3:11 pm
1 min read
A DC fast charging station manufactured by Sumitomo Electric is seen at Fully Charged Live, an electric vehicle (EV), renewable and clean energy and urban mobility exhibition, in Vancouver on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
A DC fast charging station manufactured by Sumitomo Electric is seen at Fully Charged Live, an electric vehicle (EV), renewable and clean energy and urban mobility exhibition, in Vancouver on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba Hydro says charging stations for electric vehicles are to be installed in various locations across the north.

The Crown corporation says the stations are to be set up at different sites between Winnipeg and Thompson.

They are expected to be located in six locations along Highway 6.

Manitoba Hydro says there are hundreds of electric vehicle charging stations in the province, but most of them are limited to major highways and southern communities.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says five of the sites are to have chargers capable of topping up vehicles in 20 to 30 minutes.

The first phase of the Crown corporation’s charging network is expected to be fully operational by spring 2027.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Tesla vehicles were tops among recent EV rebates in Manitoba, documents show'
Tesla vehicles were tops among recent EV rebates in Manitoba, documents show
Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices