Manitoba Hydro to set up six electric vehicle charging stations in the north

Manitoba Hydro says charging stations for electric vehicles are to be installed in various locations across the north.

The Crown corporation says the stations are to be set up at different sites between Winnipeg and Thompson.

They are expected to be located in six locations along Highway 6.

Manitoba Hydro says there are hundreds of electric vehicle charging stations in the province, but most of them are limited to major highways and southern communities.

It says five of the sites are to have chargers capable of topping up vehicles in 20 to 30 minutes.

The first phase of the Crown corporation’s charging network is expected to be fully operational by spring 2027.