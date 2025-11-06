SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Shaye Ganam
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sports

Premier, Gopher join forces for CFL’s Green Riders

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2025 12:40 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders mascot, Gainer the Gopher, raise a flag outside the legislature on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Regina, marking Friday as Green and White Day to celebrate the team ahead of the CFL's West final against the B.C. Lions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeremy Simes. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders mascot, Gainer the Gopher, raise a flag outside the legislature on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Regina, marking Friday as Green and White Day to celebrate the team ahead of the CFL's West final against the B.C. Lions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeremy Simes. JJS
REGINA – Saskatchewan’s premier is teaming up with the province’s largest, most-huggable rodent to cheer on the Green Riders in the CFL’s West final this weekend.

Premier Scott Moe, with Saskatchewan Roughriders mascot Gainer the Gopher beside him, declared Friday to be Green and White Day in honour of the team’s signature colours.

Moe and Gainer signed a certificate marking the occasion, raised a flag outside the legislature and clasped hands in a show of team spirit.

The Roughriders play against the B.C. Lions on Saturday with a chance to go to the Grey Cup on the line.

Moe says he is encouraging everyone to wear their green and white, and cheer for Saskatchewan’s team.

He says the Roughriders, with the biggest CFL fan base, help make the league successful.

“It’s been such an exciting year for the Riders with so much good news to share throughout the season,” Moe told reporters Thursday.

“The spirit of Rider pride is very strong and Saskatchewan people are ready to support their team.”

It has been a stellar season for the Roughriders.

The team finished first in the CFL’s West Division in the regular season, compiling a 12-6 record.  Nine Roughriders have been named to the all-CFL team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

