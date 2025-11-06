Premier, Gopher join forces for CFL’s Green Riders

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

REGINA – Saskatchewan’s premier is teaming up with the province’s largest, most-huggable rodent to cheer on the Green Riders in the CFL’s West final this weekend.

Premier Scott Moe, with Saskatchewan Roughriders mascot Gainer the Gopher beside him, declared Friday to be Green and White Day in honour of the team’s signature colours.

Moe and Gainer signed a certificate marking the occasion, raised a flag outside the legislature and clasped hands in a show of team spirit.

Story continues below advertisement

The Roughriders play against the B.C. Lions on Saturday with a chance to go to the Grey Cup on the line.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Moe says he is encouraging everyone to wear their green and white, and cheer for Saskatchewan’s team.

He says the Roughriders, with the biggest CFL fan base, help make the league successful.

“It’s been such an exciting year for the Riders with so much good news to share throughout the season,” Moe told reporters Thursday.

“The spirit of Rider pride is very strong and Saskatchewan people are ready to support their team.”

It has been a stellar season for the Roughriders.

The team finished first in the CFL’s West Division in the regular season, compiling a 12-6 record. Nine Roughriders have been named to the all-CFL team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2025.